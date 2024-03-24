Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.57 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

