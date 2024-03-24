International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $190.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.
IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
