Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,308. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.29 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

