Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $446.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.03. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

