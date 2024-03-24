Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 148,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 349,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS OMFL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. 438,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

