Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after buying an additional 4,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,079,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 822,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.