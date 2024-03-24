Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 825.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

PSCI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

