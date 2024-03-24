Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 24th (ARKR, ARL, DGLY, FLNT, HES, IPW, JNPR, LEDS, NBRV, NSTG)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, March 24th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

