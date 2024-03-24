Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 24th (ARKR, ARL, DGLY, FLNT, HES, IPW, JNPR, LEDS, NBRV, NSTG)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, March 24th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

