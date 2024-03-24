iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.11

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $23.68. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 16,230 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

