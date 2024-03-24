Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.46. 1,225,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,811. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

