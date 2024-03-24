iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. 937,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,283. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.