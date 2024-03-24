iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.32. 1,407,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

