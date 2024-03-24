iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. 296,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,811. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

