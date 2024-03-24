iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

