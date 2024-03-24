iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.