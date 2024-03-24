iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

IEV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,725. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

