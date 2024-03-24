iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $271,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 12,832,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

