iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.64. 12,832,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.