iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

