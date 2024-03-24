iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $188.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.