iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

