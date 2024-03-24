iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.67. 764,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.93 and a 1 year high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

