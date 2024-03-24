iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 8.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.