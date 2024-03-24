iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

