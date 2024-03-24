iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Cut by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,001. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $143.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.