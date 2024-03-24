iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 263,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 80,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $183.56. 392,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.