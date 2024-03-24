iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.65 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

