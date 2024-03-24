J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $38.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.Jill by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 142,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

