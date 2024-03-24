Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

