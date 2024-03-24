Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1,141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

