Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,900 ($49.65) target price on the stock.

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.65) price objective for the company.

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,702 ($34.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,873.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,712.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,982 ($37.96). The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,608.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 47.40 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,047.62%.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

