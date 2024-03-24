Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 114 ($1.45) target price on the stock.
Prs Reit Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £437.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.07. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13).
Prs Reit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Prs Reit Company Profile
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.
