Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($43.28) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($63.14) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Unilever Stock Up 1.8 %
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 6,757.99%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
