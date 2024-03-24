Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.42. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1,508 shares traded.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCTCF. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

