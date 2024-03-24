Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.42. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1,508 shares traded.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
