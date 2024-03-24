Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Buys 18 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.14).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.33) per share, for a total transaction of £383.28 ($487.94).
  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($484.28).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.8 %

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,846 ($23.50) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67). The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,922.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

