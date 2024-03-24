JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $87.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

