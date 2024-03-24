JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $45.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.62.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,683 in the last ninety days. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 419,813 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,264,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.