JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $158.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.92.

Shares of NBIX opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $9,860,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,123,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,123,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,055 shares of company stock worth $49,165,773 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,259,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,408,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,615,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

