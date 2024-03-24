JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $85.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

