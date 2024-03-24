JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $295.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $292.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

