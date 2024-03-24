JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $254.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.36.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $286.38 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.25 and its 200 day moving average is $284.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

