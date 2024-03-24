JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.63.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $196.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,406,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.