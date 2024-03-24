JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

JCPB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 540,481 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

