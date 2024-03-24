JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

