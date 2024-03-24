JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
