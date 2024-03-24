JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 376.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

