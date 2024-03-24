Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Raised to GBX 160

Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

JUST stock opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 397.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.20 ($1.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

