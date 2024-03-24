KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.96.

KB Home Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

