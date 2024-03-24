Keating Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

BATS ESGV opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

