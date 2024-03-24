Keating Wealth Management LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

